Cops find human remains during search of Longwood home

Bronx cops discovered decaying human remains as they executed a search warrant at a Longwood home.

According to law enforcement sources, members of the Bronx Homicide and the 41st Precinct Detective Squads made the gruesome discovery while conducting the raid inside an apartment at 903 Rogers Place at around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.

During the search, police found human remains inside the kitchen. A firearm and drug paraphernalia were also recovered inside a bedroom, police said.

Officials could not confirm yet if only parts or a whole body were found. The victim’s identity has not yet been determined.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made, and police have not yet provided information about a possible suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.

This story first ran on our sister publication amny.com.