Fordham Heights man fatally stabbed inside of his home: NYPD

A Fordham Heights man was fatally stabbed inside of his home early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Police from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man assaulted inside of 2415 Creston Ave. at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 and, upon their arrival, officers found the 61-year-old victim — later identified as Tyrone Padilla — in the stairwell with multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported Padilla to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

A police spokesperson told the Bronx Times that there are no leads on a suspect or a potential motive behind the fatal stabbing at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.