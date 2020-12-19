DOB’s recommendations to cut red tape, help small business owners

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A task force made up of government officials, business leaders and industry professionals released recommendations today on ways to cut red tape related to storefront business signs.

The task force was established by Local Law 28 of 2019 in response to a substantial increase in the number of 311 complaints filed by the public against illegal business signs.

Among the recommendations are an extension of the ongoing business sign violation moratorium, changes to the zoning resolution and to DOB permitting process for signs, proposals to address 311 complaint abuse and an expansion on who is permitted to install business signs. DOB fully supports the recommendations in the task force’s report and plans to work with the city council and industry to put them in place starting next year.

Councilman Mark Gjonaj, chair of the small business committee, feels the task force will help the city improve economically and recover from the pandemic.

“Now more than ever, locally owned businesses are struggling to stay open and maintain their employees,” Gjonaj said. “We must do whatever possible to remove the unnecessary hurdles that prevent them from thriving. I applaud the efforts of the signage task force and look forward to the city implementing their recommendations.”

Small businesses can expect a streamlined permitting process, increased community outreach and an expanded pool of qualified licensees able to install business signage. DOB will also work with the council to extend the current moratorium on sign enforcement for at least the next year, to provide small businesses with additional time to bring their signage into compliance.

The task force’s recommendations include:

Changes to the zoning resolution

Recommendation: Working with community stakeholders, amend the zoning resolution to legalize noncompliant existing signs located in well-defined business areas.

Changes to DOB-required permits and filing process

Recommendation: Establish a web page providing business owners with all signage resources; including applicable regulations, such as construction code and zoning requirements, permit requirements and a list of licensees who can install or remove signs.

Addressing 311 abuse

Recommendation: Maintain moratorium against enforcement until task force recommendations are implemented. Provide owners with a six-month period to fix noncompliant signs.

During this period, business owners will receive warnings, but will not be issued fines for noncompliant signage. Implement a system for DOB to monitor 311complaints and intervene when sudden spikes are observed.

Outreach and community engagement

Recommendation: Improve resources available to small business owners via agency coordination, led by the NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS). Each borough office will have a designated DOB sign application liaison to help businesses with the application process and address questions or difficulties.

Grant programs to assist small business owners with compliance

Recommendation: Continue SBS storefront façade improvement program supplemented by funding from NYC Economic Development Corporation and New York State. Provide NYC grants to assist businesses with compliance.

Expansion of who is permitted to install signs