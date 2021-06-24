Outdoors

Diaz, Gjonaj co-host 'New York Salutes America' fireworks celebration

Photo Silvio Pacifico
Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and New York City City Council Member Mark Gjonaj will host the borough’s official kickoff to the Independence Day Celebrations today, the annual “New York Salutes America” boardwalk festival and fireworks extravaganza at Orchard Beach.
Fireworks at the event are presented by the world famous Grucci. The event is free, and open to the public.
The event is sponsored by Montefiore Health System and The Bronx Chamber of Commerce and produced by The Bronx Tourism Council.
WHEN:
Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m.
WHERE:  
Orchard Beach, The Bronx

