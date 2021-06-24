Column: Rhetoric versus reality

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

“More 311 and 911 complaints mean more police…” is a common declaration heard throughout our community. This statement infers that volume of documented complaints stringently determines the number of police personnel assigned to a specific area.

A logical-analogous view at this common declaration:

Many years ago, fire alarm pull boxes were on street corners. The aforementioned statement suggests the frequency a fire alarm was engaged dictated the number of firefighters assigned to a given location. Simply stated, more alarms brought more firefighters. This rudimentary interpretation fails to account for the type, scope and disposition of alarm-generated events.

It is reasonable to surmise communities with high call volumes and large numbers of documented serious events require and receive more services than similar volume areas with large amounts of mild or benign incidences. The type, scope and disposition of incidents are critical variables in the formula used to determine manpower in given areas. These critical variables must be clearly defined; failure to do so elicits unrealistic public perceptions.

Creation of linear cause and effect relationships between number of calls and number of law enforcement personnel moves the burden away from the legislators/policy makers and onto the community. Placing this burden squarely on the shoulders of a community is at worst devious and at best illusory. Stating “The more 311 and 911 calls made means more police” is a rhetorical, misleading half-truth that skews public perception and is detrimental to community welfare.

The sentiments among residents in low-density communities strongly suggest quality of life is on a rapid downward spiral. Nuisance complaints that were formerly addressed promptly by NYPD have become low priority 311 complaints, placed on a backburner to smolder out. It is abundantly clear, in our current state, low-density communities within the 45th precinct footprint will not meet the criteria to warrant more police presence. The NYC Political Machine has imposed its will on vulnerable communities through unwanted over-developments, service homes, out-patient substance abuse facilities and road diets. Now, this uncontrollable powerhouse continues to force feed us a dichotomy of statistic driven drivel negatively effecting quality of life and enticing criminal and other maladaptive behaviors. This methodology separates nuisance behaviors and crime; however, common sense dictates a dyadic relationship exists between these troublesome societal issues. Continued divergence in this area will not magically change rhetoric into reality.

CD-13 Council race: Preliminary results in the ranked-choice voting system show Marjorie Velazquez having an insurmountable lead, accruing more than 56% of the votes in round one. Monique Johnson, her closest challenger is at 27%. Congratulations to Marjorie Velazquez, the projected winner of the CD-13 Democratic Primary and based on past history our next councilperson.

Community Footnotes:

Department of Sanitation announces Special Waste Drop-Off Sites will reopen July 10th. Sites will be open every Saturday and last Friday of the month 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Contact NYC 311 for details.

Sincerest thanks to Councilman Mark Gjonaj and Assemblyman Michael Benedetto for their continued work with the Spencer Estate community in the quest to maintain our neighborhoods’ low-density characteristic.

Kudos to Pelham Bay Park administrator Marianne Anderson and staff for the diligent efforts required to keep our Park and parkland perimeters neat and clean. Special thanks to Parks Department PEP and our 45th Precinct for sustaining order in the overcrowded Middletown road parking area. Your efforts are truly appreciated.

Monthly meetings resume in September. However, the traditional July and August summer respite could be interrupted by circumstances requiring ad hoc attention.

If we want to keep and reap the blessings of our fine quality of life, we must endure the fatigue of supporting it. Our community has traditionally exhibited a “We are Family attitude.” Now is the time to let it shine. Communicate; make that phone call, text message or email. Please check on family, friends and neighbors especially the elderly and vulnerable. Any area homeowner or renter interested in the Spencer Estate Civic Association, send an email to spencerestatecivic@gmail.com.

Remember: Community=Common-Unity and Inclusion brings Solutions.