Column: Cleaning up the district, literally

Entering into Thanksgiving and the holiday season, my constituent services team is preparing for our annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaways. At a time where personal finances are tight and inflation is hitting food prices hard, I am pleased to be able to relieve some of the costs and pressures of the holiday season. Especially as we’ve come off a period of acute isolation and distancing this last year, it is more important than ever that our community enjoy the company of family and friends.

Earlier this week, on Sagamore Street and Cruger Avenue, I partnered yet again with the tireless Wildcats Service Corp to perform graffiti clean up and repaint the wall of the elevated tracks. This year we have held district beautification and clean up nearly once a week on average, if not more. Our district residents deserve beautiful and clean neighborhoods and I have done my best to ensure that’s what they get. Stay tuned to my social media to see where Team Gjonaj and its community partners venture for cleanup next.

On the legislative side, I was pleased to join the United Federation of Teachers and fellow Councilma Treyger for discussion about Intro 2374, a bill to reduce classroom size in our public school. The bill has also stimulated important conversations about infrastructural shortcomings in our school. The fight for educational parity is not over, but this is a huge milestone on that journey. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this bill.