Celiz Cruz High School jazz band named finalist in Essentially Ellington competition

The Big Band at Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music will compete in the 30th annual Essentially Ellington competition in May.

The Big Band at Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music will compete in the 30th annual Essentially Ellington competition in May.

The Big Band at the Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music has been named one of 30 finalists in the Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival and will perform at Lincoln Center in May.

The annual competition, now in its 30th year, will bring together top high school jazz ensembles from all over the United States, as well as Spain, Japan and Australia.

This is not the Celia Cruz Big Band’s first time being honored in the high-level competition. The band made the finals in 2020 but had to participate virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year will mark the school’s first in-person appearance.

Ahead of the contest, all the finalist schools are hosting visits by acclaimed musicians to help inspire and prepare the students for the big stage.

Grammy-winning trombonist, arranger, composer, and educator Francisco Torres met with the Celia Cruz students on March 17 and worked with them for four hours on “bringing the music they’re playing to the next level,” said band director Penelope Smetters-Jacono in an interview with the Bronx Times.

Smetters-Jacono, who has led the Celia Cruz band program since it opened in 2003, said her 20 Big Band students have been working hard all year to qualify for Essentially Ellington.

Given the high level of competition from across the U.S. and around the world, “Just to be chosen as a finalist is an honor,” she said.

The students are rehearsing the classic Ellington tunes “I Didn’t Know About You,” “The St. Louis Blues” and “What Am I Here For,” plus the lesser-known “Oclupaca,” from his album “Latin American Suite.”

Smetters-Jacono said her teenage students love the old jazz standards. “Once they’re exposed to it, they find a deep love for it.”

Essentially Ellington will be an opportunity for growth and learning, not just competition, she said. “We’re honored to be part of this, and we’re really excited to share our music with everyone else on a stage with so many other excellent ensembles.”

This year, as the competition marks its 30th anniversary, the program was extended from three days to five to allow bands more time to participate in competitions, jam sessions, workshops, and rehearsals. The final concert and awards ceremony will be held May 11 at the Metropolitan Opera House.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes