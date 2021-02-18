Things to Do

Bronx Times Weekender: 4 Things to do this weekend

Van Cortlandt Park.
FRIDAY, FEB. 19

Black History Month at home with NYBG

This all day, virtual experience through the New York Botanical Garden as it showcases “cultural traditions of the African diaspora and explore the influential contributions of Black people to botany, horticulture, ecology, and our collective understanding of the natural world.” It is here that you will discover captivating dance, creative and inspirational children’s programs, important historical narratives, and fascinating plant stories.

Details: https://www.nybg.org/event/black-history-month-at-home/

The Race for New York City Mayor: NYC Mayoral Candidate, Shaun Donovan

Schneps Connects

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

Spotlight on Orchids at NYBG

Debuting this weekend, a visit to select galleries of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory “reveals intimate displays of orchids in brilliant white and striking colors set against the foliage of aroids, ferns, and bromeliads — planted as they might be found in nature and blending gracefully with their surroundings.”

Details: https://www.nybg.org/event/spotlight-on-orchids/

To submit an event for The Weekender click here.

