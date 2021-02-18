Bronx Times Weekender: 4 Things to do this weekend

This all day, virtual experience through the New York Botanical Garden as it showcases “cultural traditions of the African diaspora and explore the influential contributions of Black people to botany, horticulture, ecology, and our collective understanding of the natural world.” It is here that you will discover captivating dance, creative and inspirational children’s programs, important historical narratives, and fascinating plant stories.

Details: https://www.nybg.org/event/black-history-month-at-home/

SATURDAY, FEB. 20

Family Art Project: Herds, Schools and Bevies at Wave Hill

Virtually done at 10:00 a.m., this family event will explore “collaboration, community and power in numbers as we look at the many ways animals exist together in herds, schools, flocks, bevies and more.”

Register in advance to create animal puppets from upcycled materials found around your home, and help your puppets find their flocks.

Details: https://www.wavehill.org/calendar/family-art-project-herds-schools-and-bevies

Van Cortlandt Park and Woodlawn Cemetery Winter Tree ID

This event from 1 to 2:30 p.m. will explore winter tree species in “two of the Bronx’s premiere green spaces” with the assistance of NYC urban park rangers as guides.

Participants chosen by lottery from the NYC Parks Department.

Details: https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2021/02/13/astronomy-the-winter-sky