Two separate shootings in the Bronx that occurred hours apart on Sunday night and early Monday morning left seven people injured — including two men who were critically wounded.

A 12-year-old girl was one of four victims in the first shooting, which occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on July 2 in front of an apartment building at 1780 Eastburn Ave. in Mount Hope.

Officers from the 46th Precinct responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about multiple people shot. Upon arrival, authorities said, they located three victims — a 23-year-old shot in the right thigh, a 35-year-old woman struck in the buttocks, and the 12-year-old girl, who was wounded in the shoulder.

Police sources believe the female victims were not targeted, as they were located further down the block from where the injured man was located.

EMS rushed the three victims to St. Barnabas Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police reported, a fourth victim — a 22-year-old man — later walked into BronxCare Health System after suffering a gunshot wound to one of his toes. He’s now listed in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown and under investigation, authorities said. No arrests have been made in the case.

The 46th Precinct had seen a 19% decrease in shooting incidents and a 13% drop in shooting victims year-to-date through June 25, according to the most recent CompStat figures.

About seven hours later and a half-mile away, police said, three men were shot inside the basement of 400 Claremont Pkwy., off Webster Avenue and across the street from Claremont Park, at about 4:35 a.m. on July 3.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct who arrived on the scene found two men, ages 28 and 34, with multiple gunshot wounds to their torsos. EMS rushed them both to St. Barnabas Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

Later, police learned that a third victim, a 30-year-old man, had been taken by private means to BronxCare Health System after suffering gunshot wounds to his arms and legs. He’s listed in stable condition.

Law enforcement sources said the three victims appeared to have been attending a gathering at the Claremont Parkway location when they were shot. The circumstances surrounding the attack remain unknown and under investigation.

The 42nd Precinct has been battling spikes in both shooting incidents (up 15.4%) and shooting victims (up 21.4%) year-to-date through June 25, 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report.

So far, no arrests have been made in Monday’s shooting, police said.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.