Bronx pols don’t think more cops on the street is the answer

With the recent rash of gun violence in NYC including two cops killed in Harlem and an 11-month-old shot in the face in the Bronx, politicians have been left searching for answers.

When President Joe Biden fly into New York on Feb. 3, he met with city and state leaders, including city Mayor Eric Adams, promised federal aid to support tackling the gun violence crisis plaguing communities throughout New York City. Adams had already announced his own plan to tackle increasing crime, “The Blueprint to End Gun Violence” that calls for more arrests, stricter sentences, more outreach and a rollback of some recent criminal justice reforms and bail laws.

For the month of January, New York City saw a 38.5% increase in overall crime compared to January 2021. Every major index crime category saw an increase over that time with the exception of murder, which fell by 15.2%. Robbery increased by 33.1%, grand larceny by 58.1% and citywide shooting incidents by 31.6%.

Democratic members of the City Council Kevin Riley, of Baychester, and Marjorie Velázquez, of Throggs Neck, aren’t on board with the mayor’s plan and neither blame bail reform for the recent gun violence. In 2020, New York state eliminated cash bail in cases involving most misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges.

“The violence in the community is nothing new,” Riley said. “My suggestion to not only the mayor, but all elected officials, lets come together and work on this.”

Riley, who did not want to comment on the merits of Adams’ plan specifically, said while crime is not like it was in the 80’s and 90’s, everything is more visible today because of the internet and social media.

Further, after the 11-month-old girl being shot and a 14-year-old teen shot in the leg in Brooklyn last month, many people are scared to be outside, Riley said. In January, a baby girl named Catherine was caught in the crossfire of an alleged gun fight between two men in Bedford Park, while in the carseat of her 32-year-old mother’s parked car on 198th Street and Valentine Avenue. The father was in a nearby drugstore, and came outside to his wife screaming, clutching the baby, whose pink coat was stained with blood.

The lawmaker said that baby getting struck with a bullet hit home for him; Riley has a 3-year-old daughter, and he often runs in the store and leaves his wife in the car with her.

“I can’t imagine being online and hearing a loud pop and then seeing a child’s clothes covered in red,” he said.

Riley understands Adams’ desire to save lives and limit access to guns, but thinks putting the anti-crime unit back on the streets, will cause more harm than good — it was known to target people of color.

The anti-crime unit was disbanded in June 2020 by then Police Commissioner Dermot Shea following pressure from elected officials in the wake of the George Floyd murder. These officers, which were dressed in plainclothes as civilians, were known for “stop-and-frisk”, where they could stop anyone and pat them down if they deemed them suspicious. At the height of stop-and-frisk era in 2011, however, more than 685,000 people were stopped yet only 9% of them were white leading opponents to deem the policing measure as discriminatory and racially bias.

Riley, who first took office in January 2021 knows firsthand about being singled out because of his skin as he has been slammed to the back of his car multiple times by the police, including while as an elected official.

“There’s times you might be driving, and you hear sirens and your stomach kind of drops,” he said. “There’s no reason I should feel like that.”

According to Riley, oversaturating the streets with cops will not solve gun violence. As many people do not trust the police, one way to improve that is requiring them to live within the five boroughs, Riley said.

While the shootings are alarming, Riley said elected officials must work on the deeper causes of gun violence. Maybe if the Bronx had more community centers, YMCAS and after school programs, children might feel safer and less inclined to use a weapon, he said.

“You have 13-year-olds who have access to guns these days,” Riley said. “Why does a 13-year-old feel the need to have a gun to protect themselves?”

Velázquez said what it really comes down to is finding more resources for children. She added that the murder of 22-year-old Police Officer Jason Rivera breaks her heart, but she hopes his death was not in vain.

The councilwoman understands there are people who fear cops, but many are also scared of gangs and gun violence.

She said policymakers from both sides of the political aisle must come together and craft a blueprint to not only reduce the number of guns, but improve the quality of life for New Yorkers.

“This is an opportunity for us to work together,” she said. “But what works for us here may not work for someone like (Council Member) Oswald Feliz.” Feliz represents Fordham, which is an area that has been prone to violence in the recent months, including the incident where the baby was struck by a stray bullet.

“Does it make people safe having a cop at every corner? There’s no easy solution.”

Reach Jason Cohen at jcohen@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4598.