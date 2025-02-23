Bronx man stabbed to death in early-morning fight near bar: cops

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives are on the hunt for the perpetrator who stabbed a man to death early on Sunday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly assault occurred at about 3:23 a.m. on Feb. 23 in front of 4609 White Plains Road, the Last Stop Grill and Bar, in Wakefield.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim, a 30-year-old man, had been attacked after getting into a verbal dispute with the unidentified suspect. Cops said the perpetrator stabbed the victim in the abdomen, then fled the scene inside an unknown vehicle that headed northbound along White Plains Road.

The victim, meanwhile, was rushed via private means to Montefiore Medical Center, where he died a short time later. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

The incident was reported to the 47th Precinct, which launched an investigation. So far, no arrests have been made in the case. At this time, police did not provide information about a possible motive or a perpetrator’s description.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.