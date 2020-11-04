Cajun seafood joint Hook & Reel splashes into Concourse Plaza

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The south Bronx has quite a catch coming to Concourse Plaza on E. 161st Street.

Maryland-based Cajun seafood restaurant Hook & Reel has agreed to a 15-year lease for 5,656 square feet of crawfish, lobster tail, snow crab, as well as catfish sliders, seafood po’ boys, hush puppies, paella and many more delectable marine bites.

Hook & Reel will be constructed on the plaza’s ground floor next to anchor tenant, Food Bazaar Supermarket over the upcoming few months, according to the shopping center’s owner and manager, The Feil Organization, which owns 24 million square feet of retail and commercial space and over 5,000 residential rental units.

The fast-casual restaurant will be the second restaurant at Concourse Plaza, now sharing the space with the 9,596 square foot Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet, a tenant since 2016.

“The leasing of a second restaurant location for this tenant in the same center, even during the COVID-19 pandemic indicates the strength of the shopping center, serving both the densely populated community and the neighboring court house,” stated Randall Briskin, vice president of leasing at The Feil Organization.

This addition complements an $18 million renovation to the plaza from 2016, one which included a revamping of the 51,680 square foot Food Bazaar, making it one of the largest grocery stores in the Bronx.

It also repositioned the shopping center to include a façade renovation and the” retenanting” of the plaza with prominent retailers such as Kidstown and Rainbow Stores.

To date, Concourse Plaza’s current tenant roster now includes Blink Fitness, Hibachi Grill, CVS, Santander, Bank of America and Hook & Reel.

Developers also cited its proximity to major highways such as I-87 and the Cross Bronx Expressway as a convenience for travelers who could park in one of 1,200 spaces at Concourse Plaza

Originally opened in 2015, the seafood chain now operates 42 locations in 22 states across America.