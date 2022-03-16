It was reported to police that on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2200 hours, in front of 735 Magenta Street, an unidentified male individual approached, the victim, a 31-year-old male, displayed a knife and slashed him on the left cheek. The unidentified male individual then removed the victim’s wallet containing approximately $40 and cellphone.

The unidentified male is described as a male with medium skin complexion, approximately 6ft tall and 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.