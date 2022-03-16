By
It was reported to police that on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2200 hours, in front of 735 Magenta Street, an unidentified male individual approached, the victim, a 31-year-old male, displayed a knife and slashed him on the left cheek. The unidentified male individual then removed the victim’s wallet containing approximately $40 and cellphone.
The unidentified male is described as a male with medium skin complexion, approximately 6ft tall and 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

