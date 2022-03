Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It was reported to police that on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2200 hours, in front of 735 Magenta Street, an unidentified male individual approached, the victim, a 31-year-old male, displayed a knife and slashed him on the left cheek. The unidentified male individual then removed the victim’s wallet containing approximately $40 and cellphone.

The unidentified male is described as a male with medium skin complexion, approximately 6ft tall and 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.