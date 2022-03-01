BREAKING: Firefighters battle three-alarm blaze in Unionport section

Firefighters responded to a wild three-alarm fire in the Unionport section on 2140 Ellis Avenue that broke out and extended to multiple dwellings just before midnight Tuesday.

According to officials, no one at the scene was found injured during their primary search of the property, and they were able to extinguish the portions of the blaze 12 minutes after midnight on Tuesday.

The FDNY officials at the scene confirmed that the fire broke out on the first floor of the complex, but ultimately spread to a nearby structure. Multiple crews responded to the fire, as firefighters had to use five lines of water hoses to battle the fire in frigid conditions.

So far, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Stay with the Bronx Times for updates on this developing story.