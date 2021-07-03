Community Service

Start Lighthouse hosts ‘Literacy For All’ event

From left, Aya Morales, co-founder of Start LIghthouse, with Abdel Rahman, Adel and Rina Madhani, executive director and co-founder of Start Lighthouse, pose with fun and educational items.
Photos Jewel Webber

Start Lighthouse hosted a Literacy For All community event, on June 26, at Pontiac Playground in the Bronx. At the event, Start Lighthouse gave attendees brand new multicultural books in packages filled with crayons and pencils. The program offered a variety of books for the various age groups in attendance. The young adults were very excited to receive these treats.

Packaged items containing books, crayons, pencils and other items were handed out to attendees at the community literacy event.

Mott Haven Community Fridge was also at the event. Dan Zauderer, founder of Mott Haven Community Fridge, and his volunteers distributed food to those on site. As the city continues to return to some level of normalcy, there are still those in need; Start Lighthouse and Mott Haven Community Fridge were to help meet those needs.

-with reporting by Jewel Webber 

