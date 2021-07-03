Start Lighthouse hosts ‘Literacy For All’ event

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Start Lighthouse hosted a Literacy For All community event, on June 26, at Pontiac Playground in the Bronx. At the event, Start Lighthouse gave attendees brand new multicultural books in packages filled with crayons and pencils. The program offered a variety of books for the various age groups in attendance. The young adults were very excited to receive these treats.

Mott Haven Community Fridge was also at the event. Dan Zauderer, founder of Mott Haven Community Fridge, and his volunteers distributed food to those on site. As the city continues to return to some level of normalcy, there are still those in need; Start Lighthouse and Mott Haven Community Fridge were to help meet those needs.

-with reporting by Jewel Webber