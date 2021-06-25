Business

Westchester BID holds annual meeting

By
0
comments
Posted on
At the Westchester BID's Fair at the Square ON June 19, Yazmin Cruz, left, executive director of the BID, presents officer Hannah Rivera with the 2021 Community Champion award. John Bonizio, owner of Metro Optics, takes part in the award presentation.
Photo Aracelis Batista
On Friday, June 25, the Westchester Square BID held its annual meeting virtually. Highlights of the meeting included keynote speaker, former Police Commissioner Terrence Monahan, who is now Mayor Bill de Blasio’s senior advisor for Recovery Safety Planning. He discussed several issues including homelessness and the problem with illegal ATVs and dirt bikes. The city is now offering a $100 reward for information leading to the confiscation of these vehicles.
At the meeting, the BID also presented their 2021 Recognition Awards to:
Merchant of the Year: Carlos Severino of Plush 101 Lounge
Community Champion Award: 45th Precinct Community Affairs Officer Hannah Rivera
Community Partnership Award: Derrick and Desmond Lewis of The Bronx Foundation
The Community Service Award: Elden Vasquez of Harvest Fields Church
Leadership Award: property owner Gary Sheppard

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC