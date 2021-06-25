Westchester BID holds annual meeting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Friday, June 25, the Westchester Square BID held its annual meeting virtually. Highlights of the meeting included keynote speaker, former Police Commissioner Terrence Monahan, who is now Mayor Bill de Blasio’s senior advisor for Recovery Safety Planning. He discussed several issues including homelessness and the problem with illegal ATVs and dirt bikes. The city is now offering a $100 reward for information leading to the confiscation of these vehicles.

At the meeting, the BID also presented their 2021 Recognition Awards to:

Merchant of the Year: Carlos Severino of Plush 101 Lounge

Community Champion Award: 45th Precinct Community Affairs Officer Hannah Rivera

Community Partnership Award: Derrick and Desmond Lewis of The Bronx Foundation

The Community Service Award: Elden Vasquez of Harvest Fields Church

Leadership Award: property owner Gary Sheppard