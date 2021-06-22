Civic

BID holds Fair at the Square event

By
0
comments
Posted on
From left, Yazmin Cruz, executive director of the Westchester Square BID, presents the 2021 Community Service Award to Elden Vasquezo of Harvest Fields and John Bonizio, co-owner of Metro Optics. Photos Aracelis Batista

On Saturday, June 19, the Westchester Square BID held its annual Fair at the Square. Included in the day’s events were music, games for the childrenqaure and great food.

John Bonizio, left, co-owner of Metro Optics, presents the 12th Annual Fair at the Square Sponsor Award to New York City Councilman Mark Gjonaj.

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC