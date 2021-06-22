BID holds Fair at the Square event

From left, Yazmin Cruz, executive director of the Westchester Square BID, presents the 2021 Community Service Award to Elden Vasquezo of Harvest Fields and John Bonizio, co-owner of Metro Optics. Photos Aracelis Batista
Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC
On Saturday, June 19, the Westchester Square BID held its annual Fair at the Square. Included in the day’s events were music, games for the childrenqaure and great food.